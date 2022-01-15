Pachuca will face Chivas this Sunday, January 16, in a game valid for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX. Here you can find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch this game live in the United States.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free in the US 2021-2022 Liga MX season

Pachuca and Chivas will face each other this Sunday, January 15 at 6:00 PM (ET) for the Matchday 2 of the Liga MX. Here you will find all the information about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this 2021-2022 Liga MX game live in the US. You can watch it on FuboTV (free trial).

Pachuca started this Liga MX season in the best possible way. In their first Matchday game they beat Atletico San Luis 2-0 and that of course allowed them to be one of the leaders. That is why they will now seek to continue being at the top of the standings, and for that they must obtain victory.

Chivas de Guadalajara are others that started very well this season. They comfortably won their Matchday 1 game against Mazatlán 3-0 with goals from Zaldivar, Torres and Vega. The team from Guadalajara will also try to continue at the top of the standings and for that it is necessary to obtain the 3 points.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Match Information

Date: Saturday, January 15, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Hildalgo, México

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Pachuca vs Chivas: Time by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Pachuca vs Chivas: Storylines and Head-to-Head

This game will possibly be the most attractive that this Matchday 2 of Liga MX will have, not only because they are two strong teams that have just won their first Matchday 1 game, but they are also candidates to fight for important things.

How to watch or live stream Pachuca vs Chivas in the US

The game that will be played this Saturday, January 15 at the Estadio Hidalgo for the Matchday 2 of Liga MX between Pachuca and Chivas de Guadalajara will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: TUDN App, Univision NOW, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN.com.

Pachuca vs Chivas: Predictions and Odds

The bookmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to DraftKings: Pachuca are the favorite with +115 odds, while Chivas have +235. A tie would finish in a +235 payout.

DraftKings Pachuca +115 Tie +235 Chivas +235

*Odds via DraftKings