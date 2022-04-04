Pachuca and Tigres UANL will meet for Matchday 9 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Here, check out the match information: when, where and how to watch it in the United States.

Pachuca will host Tigres UANL for Matchday 9 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura in a crucial match to determine the top spot of the standings. Here, check out the match information, such as date, time and how to watch it in the United States.

The hosts are currently in second position of the standings with 25 points, just one behind their next rivals. They are coming from a tough loss against Santos Laguna (3-1), which cost them the top spot in the table. However, they have the chance to recover at home.

Meanwhile, the visitors will try to maintain their recently found leadership with a victory or at least a draw. Tigres won their last three matches in the league, including their last game against Club Tijuana (2-0) at home.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Date

Pachuca and Tigres UANL will face each other for the Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Thursday, April 7, 2022 at Estadio Hidalgo in Pachuca de Soto. The last time they faced each other, Tigres won 3-0.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

TV Channel in the US and to watch Pachuca vs Tigres UANL

The match between Pachuca and Tigres UANL for 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura to be played on Thursday, April 7, 2022 will be broadcasted in the United States on TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA.