Pachuca play Tigres UANL for the Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura in Mexico. Get all details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Pachuca are ready to play against Tigres UANL in Matchweek 7 of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura. This game will be held at Estadio Hidalgo on August 7, 2022 at 7:05 PM (ET). The home team wants to climb spots in the standings but the visitors are big favorites. Here is all the related information about this Liga MX game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

Pachuca are in good shape after six weeks into the new season, two wins and three draws with only one loss speaks volumes about the good job Pachuca is doing to become one of the favorites in the Mexican league.

Tigres UANL are the second best team in the standings with a record of 5-0-1 and a recent victory against Queretaro at home. That victory was the fifth in a row to seal their biggest winning streak so far.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Match Information

Date: Sunday, August 7, 2022.

Time: 7:05 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Hidalgo, Pachuca de Soto, Mexico.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:05 PM

CT: 6:05 PM

MT: 5:05 PM

PT: 4:05 PM

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Storylines

Pachuca drew another game, this time against Chivas 0-0 on the road which served to ease the pain after losing to Necaxa in what was their only loss so far and it was also the end of their four week winning streak. After this game they play on the road against FC Juarez.

Tigres UANL are very close to the first spot of the standings, they need a victory and wait for Monterrey (5-1-1 16 points) to lose or tie a game. Besides Monterrey, Tigres UANL (15 points) need to win this game to prevent Toluca (14 points) from taking the first spot. The team is scoring an average of 1.50 goals per game and their top goalscorer is Gignac with 3 goals.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Pachuca vs Tigres UANL in the U.S.

If you are interested in this game of the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Apertura, you can watch it on your TV by tuning into channels that will broadcast it in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDNxtra, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN.com. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Pachuca vs Tigres UANL: Predictions And Odds

Pachuca could be considered favorites at home to win this game but there are many factors against them, one being that the visitors are on a hot streak and they are unlikely to be easily beaten. Tigres UANL are favorites but they won the last five games against 'easy' teams and this could be their most difficult game. The best pick for this Liga MX game is: Tigres UANL.

---- Pachuca ---- Draw / Totals --- Tigres UANL ---

* Odds via ---.