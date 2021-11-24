Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other to define the 2021 Conmebol Copa Libertadores champions. Here, check out when, where and how to watch this match in the United States.

Palmeiras will face Flamengo in the 2021 Conmebol Copa Libertadores final to defend their title. It’s going to be the fourth all-Brazilian final in the history of the tournament and the second in a row, after last year’s Palmeiras vs Santos.

Flamengo are coming to this match after defeating Barcelona SC in the semifinals with an aggregate of 4-0. Also, Renato Gaucho’s team has been impressive in the Brazilian league with a nine-match run without defeats. They’re currently second in the table.

Meanwhile, Palmeiras reached the final after a tight fixture against Atletico Mineiro. Abel Ferreira’s men drew without goals and 1-1 in the double fixture, and they won thanks to the away goal difference. In the domestic league, they have a negative four-match winless run.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Date

Palmeiras and Flamengo will face each other for the final of the 2021 Conmebol Copa Libertadores on Saturday, November 27, 2021. The match will take place at Estadio Centenario in Montevideo, Uruguay.

Palmeiras vs Flamengo: Time by state in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Flamengo

The match between Palmeiras and Flamengo for the final of the Copa Libertadores 2021/22 to be played on Saturday, November 27, 2021 will be broadcasted in the United States by beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT.