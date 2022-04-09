Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero clash at Allianz Parque Stadium in their second match of Group A of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch it in the US.

Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero will face each other at Allianz Parque Stadium, São Paulo in their second match of Group A of the 2022 Copa Libertadores. The Brazilian team conquered the cup in 2020 and 2021, and this year they will seek to retain the title. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the US, tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

Palmeiras are one of the candidates’ teams to win 2022 Copa Libertadores. The team led by Abel Ferreira started the tournament with a victory against Deportivo Táchira 4-1. So far, Palmeiras are in the first place in Group A with 3 points.

On the other hand, Independiente Petrolero started its participation in the 2022 Copa Libertadores with a draw 1-1 with Emelec. El Matador is one of the new teams in the tournament, as they were promoted from Bolivia's second division in 2021.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Date

Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero will face each other at Allianz Parque Stadium on Tuesday, April 12, for their second match of Group A of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

TV channels in the US to watch Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero

The game to be played between Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero in their second match of Group A for the 2022 Copa Libertadores will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).



