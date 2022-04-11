Palmeiras will face Independiente Petrolero this Tuesday, April 12 at the Allianz Parque for the 2022 Copa Conmebol Libertadores group stage. Find out how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the 2022 Copa Libertadores in the US

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero will face each other at the Allianz Parque for the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores group stage this Tuesday, April 12 at 8:30 PM (ET). Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch this game live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The two-time champions of the Copa Libertadores had a good start in this 2022 edition by beating Deportivo Tachira 4-0 in Venezuela. Of course, they want to continue on this path in search of the 3rd Libertadores in a row (and the fourth in their history) and for that they must continue to obtain victories.

In the case of Independiente Petrolero, they know very well that they are the underdogs in this game and that they will really go in search of practically a miracle. The Bolivians come from drawing 1-1 with Emelec in the first game of the group stage, so a draw against a giant from the continent would not be a bad result at all.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, April 12, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Allianz Parque, Sao Paulo, Brazil

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Time by state in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Storylines and Head-to-Head

As this is the first time that Independiente Petrolero have faced a Brazilian rival, there is not only no history between the two teams. In the Palmeiras case, it will be the 7th Bolivian rival in their history. Against teams from that country they have played 16 times, with 12 wins and 4 losses, curiously without draws.

How to watch or live stream Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero in the US

The game that will be played this Tuesday, April 12 at the Allianz Parque for the group stage of the 2022 Conmebol Libertadores between Palmeiras and Independiente Petrolero will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (Free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español.

Palmeiras vs Independiente Petrolero: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to Caliente: Palmeiras are the favorite with -1200 odds, while Independiente Petrolero have +3300. A tie would finish in a +900 payout.

Caliente Palmeiras -1200 Tie +900 Independiente Petrolero +3300

*Odds via Caliente