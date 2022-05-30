Panama will play against Costa Rica for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Check out the all the information about this match such as: when, where and how to watch the game in the US.

Panama vs Costa Rica: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch in the US the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League

Panama will clash against Costa Rica at the Estadio Rommel Fernandez for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. Here is all the detailed information about this Nations League game including the date, time and TV channel. This game will available in the US to watch and stream live on Paramount+.

Panama want to take revenge of what happened in the last games of the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers. According to local media, the team managed by Thomas Christiansen is still hurt because Costa Rica took their last place to the international play-off series. However, this will be a completely different game.

On the other side, Costa Rica want to boost their confidence right away. The team managed by Luis Fernando Suarez seek a win to start off good their run in the CONCACAF Nations League to help them in their World Cup Playoffs matchup against New Zealand right in the middle of this competition. Costa Rica's goalkeeper Keylor Navas will miss these Nations League matchups, however he will be ready for the World Cup Qualifiers game.

Panama vs Costa Rica: Date

Panama and Costa Rica will face-off at the Estadio Rommel Fernández on Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET) for the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League. This matchup opens up Group B of the League A of this competition.

Panama vs Costa Rica: Time by States in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Panama vs Costa Rica: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

This Nations League matchup between Panama and Costa Rica at 7:30 PM (ET) for Matchday 1 of the 2022 CONCACAF Nations League A Group B will be available to watch in the United States on Paramount+.