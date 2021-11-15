Panama will host El Salvador at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Here, check out what you need to know about this match such as information, the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch it in the US.

The hosts defeated Honduras 3-2 last Thursday to put themselves in fourth place of the standings. Panama have 11 points so far, two units behind Canada. In the last five games, Los Canaleros have been inconsistent, winning two, losing two and drawing one.

On the other hand, El Salvador are coming to this match after getting a 1-1 draw with Jamaica thanks to a late goal from Alex Roldan in the 90th minute. El Salvador are currently seventh in the table with only six points.

Panama vs El Salvador: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 16, 2021.

Time: 8:05 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez, Panama City, Panama.

Panama vs El Salvador: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Panama vs El Salvador: Storylines

Panama and El Salvador have faced each other 40 times, with Los Canaleros winning 17 matches. El Salvador have defeated them in 13 games, while they have drawn nine times so far. They recently met for qualifiers, with El Salvador winning 1-0 thanks to a goal by Enrico Hernandez.

How to watch or live stream Panama vs El Salvador in the US

The match between Panama and El Salvador for Matchday 8 of the Concacaf World Cup Qualifiers to be played on Tuesday, November 16, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Paramount+.

Panama vs El Salvador: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Panama are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of -140, while El Salvador have odds of +420. A tie would end up in a +250 payout.

FanDuel Panama -140 Tie +250 El Salvador +420

*Odds by FanDuel