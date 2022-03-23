Panama take on Honduras at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Panama vs Honduras: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

Panama and Honduras meet in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round. This game will take place at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá. The home team is ready to do whatever it takes to win. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV and Paramount+ with a 7-day free trial.

Panama have everything ready to fight for their spot in the standings, either through direct qualification or through inter-confederation play-offs. They have a record of 5-2-4 and 17 points, only Costa Rica and El Salvador are aspiring for Panama's spot with 16 and 9 points respectively.

Honduras were the worst standings team in the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers, with no wins, 3 draws and 8 losses. The team was barely able to earn 3 points during the qualifiers and it is unlikely that they will be able to do anything on the road against Panama.

Panama vs Honduras: Date

Panama and Honduras play for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round on Thursday, March 24 at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá. This game is relatively easy for the home team as they play against the worst team in the qualifiers.

Panama vs Honduras: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:05 PM

CT: 8:05 PM

MT: 7:05 PM

PT: 6:05 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Panama vs Honduras at the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round

This game for the 2022 CONCACAF World Cup Qualifiers Third Round, Panama and Honduras at the Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Ciudad de Panamá on Thursday, March 24, will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV and Paramount+ and other options to watch this game in the US are Telemundo Deportes en Vivo

