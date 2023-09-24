Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1 in your country

Panathinaikos will host AEK Athens this Monday, September 25 for the Matchday 5 of the 2023/2024 Super League Greece 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Panathinaikos have undoubtedly had a great start to the season with 3 games won out of a possible 3 (they still have 1 to make up) and are aiming to compete at the top. Currently, Olympiacos leads with 13 points, so a victory would bring Panathinaikos within 1 point of the top spot.

However, they won’t have an easy match as their opponents will be AEK Athens, who didn’t have the best start but remain a formidable team. With 3 points, they would reach a total of 8 points, bringing them close to the top positions, so they are determined to pursue a victory.

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens: Kick-Off Time

Australia: 3:00 PM

Canada: 2:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Greece: 8:00 PM

Serbia: 12:00 PM

United States: 2:00 PM (ET)

Panathinaikos vs AEK Athens: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Claro Sports

Greece: Cosmote Sport 1 HD

International: Bet365

Mexico: Claro Sports