Paul Pogba spent six seasons in his second spell at Manchester United and leaves on a free transfer and according to reports is pocketing quite a bit of a bonus.

The Paul Pogba era is over at Manchester United, it lasted six seasons and was only able to achieve two championships. Brought in via Juventus in 2016 the deep lying midfielder was supposed to command the Manchester United midfield but for an array of reasons it did not work out.

Pogba at times was unjustly the brunt of the supporters’ anger towards the underachievement of Manchester United. The Red Devils went through various managers in their hopes to rekindle the magic under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Now with Pogba leaving the Daily Mail is reporting that the French World Cup winner will still pocket quite a bit of money as a ‘bonus’ for completing his Manchester United contract.

How much does Manchester United need to pay Paul Pogba in bonus

According to the report the Red Devils will owe Pogba a grand total of $4.7 million for what is being described as a ‘loyalty bonus’, given that Pogba allowed for his salary to be cut each year of his contract at Manchester United.

Pogba has been paid a reported $113 million in wages since his arrival at United where Pogba played 226 games and scored 35 goals.

Despite having a shaky relationship with the fans, Pogba did thank the supporters on social media: "I feel privileged to have played for this club… Many beautiful moments and memories but most importantly an unconditional support from the fans. Thank you."

Pogba is reported to be joining former club Juventus on a free transfer and will take a pay cut to play for the Italian giants. The French midfielder is still a major contributor to the French national team and is a lock to play in Qatar 2022.