Robert Lewandowski arrived at Barcelona in 2022 in a shocking move from Bayern Munich. Unfortunately, his time with the Blaugranas could be over soon, but Pedri knows exactly who could replace the Polish striker in the near future.

In 2022, FC Barcelona decided to sign Robert Lewandowski to finally have a top striker up front. Since Luis Suarez’s departure, the Culers were unable to have a decent center forward, and the Polish was the right answer to solve this problem.

However, Lewandowski’s age is now a problem for the club. The 35-year-old striker could be living his final days with the team, and they have to find a decent replacement for him soon.

Pedri highlights his choice for Lewandowski’s potential replacement at FC Barcelona

Most FC Barcelona fans are aware that Lewandowski’s tenure with the team may conclude soon. With the club aiming to rejuvenate its roster using younger talents, the 35-year-old striker appears to be excluded from their future plans.

Recently, the team signed Vitor Roque, who is set to be the team’s striker in the near future. However, Pedri thinks that there are two players in the Premier League that FC Barcelona should sign to replace Lewandowski.

In conversation with Spanish streamer Ibai Llanos, Pedri expressed his preference for either Erling Haaland or Julian Alvarez to join FC Barcelona, potentially replacing Robert Lewandowski.

Llanos asked the midfielder about the player Barcelona should sign next. Pedri mentioned Haaland or Alvarez, prompting the streamer to inquire about Lewandowski. “Yes, but he won’t be playing until he’s 60 years old,” replied the midfielder.

As mentioned earlier, Vitor Roque has already joined the team and may be included in the club’s roster soon. However, Haaland and Alvarez have showcased remarkable performances at Manchester City in a top competition like the Premier League, drawing significant interest from multiple clubs eyeing the signing of both strikers.

What is the market value of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez?

The main problem in Pedri’s dreams is the market value of Erling Haaland and Julian Alvarez. Manchester City has two of the best strikers in the world currently, and they are very aware of it.

Alvarez was acquired for approximately $24 million and now holds a market value of $90 million. In contrast, Borussia Dortmund sold Haaland to the Citizens for $60 million, and his value has skyrocketed by an additional $120 million since his arrival in 2022.