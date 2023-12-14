Xavi Hernandez could be at risk of not finishing the season with Barcelona after poor results in recent weeks. The situation reached a critical point following a 3-2 loss against Royal Antwerp.

Last Sunday, Barcelona suffered a humiliating 4-2 home defeat against the incredible Girona. Now, Xavi and his players are seven points behind the top position in La Liga.

The big problem for Barcelona is they’re not only behind Girona, but also powerhouses like Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid. Though they already had first place of the group in the Champions League, the loss at Belgium raised concerns ahead of the draw for the Round of 16.

That’s why, according to many reports, the president of the club, Joan Laporta, could be working on Plan if the season gets to a critical point in the next months. There’s one name with a clear advantage: Rafael Marquez.

Rafael Marquez could replace Xavi as coach of Barcelona

Rafael Marquez, who was as a great defender with Barcelona playing for Frank Rijkaard and Pep Guardiola, is currently the coach of Barça Atletic. He spoke about the rumors which place him as a possible replacement for Xavi Hernandez.

“You have to work a lot to reach that position. In the end, time will decide. Today, the most important thing for me is to prepare myself very well to continue gaining experience.”

During an interview with Cope, Marquez stated that he would love a chance to coach FC Barcelona. However, at the moment, all support should be directed toward Xavi Hernandez to ensure that the club achieve their goals. “When the opportunity arises, hopefully, I’ll be as prepared as possible. If not, I’ll continue exploring other paths or going in a different direction as well.”