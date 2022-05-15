Pedri has been one of the great appearances of soccer in recent times and became a key player for Barcelona. Here we let you know about Pedri´s Profile: Age, height, private life, family, salary and market value.

Pedri has been one of the great appearances of soccer in recent times. His high quality of play has surprised fans and many soccer professionals. The Spaniard did not come from Barcelona's youth academy, but his style of play adapted perfectly to the Cules' first team.

On September 2, 2019, Barcelona and Las Palmas reached an agreement for the transfer of Pedri. But the midfielder did not join the Culé team until August 2020. Before joining Barcelona, the Spanish player made history. On September 19, he became the youngest player to score for Las Palmas in a 1-0 win over Real Sporting de Gijón.

He made his official debut for Barcelona on September 27, 2019, coming on in the second half of the 4-0 win over Villarreal on Matchday 3 of the La Liga season. On October 20, 2019, he scored his first goal against Ferencváros in his UEFA Champions League debut and became the third youngest player in the club's history to score in that competition. Pedri became a key player for Barcelona.

His high level led him to be called up by Spain's senior national team. His official debut was on March 25, 2021. Luis Enrique, Spain's coach, called him to play in Euro 2020, thus becoming the youngest Spanish player to participate in the competition. In addition, he was included in the team of the tournament and was selected as the Best Young Player of the Euro.

How old is Pedri?

His full name is Pedro González López, and he is 19 years old. He was born on November 25, 2022, in Tegueste, Tenerife Spain. In his first season at Barça, Pedri became a regular in the starting XI, appearing in 52 matches, more than any other player in the squad, and scoring four goals. That great season helped him win the Golden Boy award and the Kopa Trophy.

How tall is Pedri?

Pedri is not very tall, and his body weight is low. However, this is something that benefits him and allows him to carry out his style of playing to perfection. Pedri´s height is 174cm or 5 ft 9 in, and his weight is 60kg.

Who are Pedri´s parents?

The Spanish player is the son of María Rosario and Fernando. His parents own a roadside bar that serves typical Islas Canarias food, where many surfers go on their way to the areas of Bajamar or Puerto Hidalgo. His father works in the bar and lounge area, while his mother, and his paternal grandmother Candelaria, are in charge of the kitchen offering "real homemade" food.

Who Pedri lives with?

Pedri was required to relocate when Barcelona signed him. The midfielder lives with his older brother, Fernando, in Barcelona. Together they enjoy the city beyond soccer, and Fernando is in charge of the food. "I get along very well with my brother. There were more discussions at home, with my parents," said the Spanish player.

Does Pedri have a girlfriend?

According to gossipgist, Pedri is currently single and isn't dating anyone. The star appears to be focusing more on his career at FC Barcelona, his dream club, where he is well-liked.

How much money does Pedri earn?

Pedri is earning a salary of 4.1 million euros annually. The Spanish player signed a new contract on October 14, 2021, which will keep him at Barcelona until 2026. The Cules inserted a release clause of €1 Billion, which will expire on June 30, 2026.

Which is the market value of Pedri?

Pedri is one of today's best players. The vast majority of teams would like to have him on their roster, but very few would be able to afford him, according to Transfermarkt, Pedri has a market value of 80,000,000 euros.