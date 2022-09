Peru take on El Salvador at Audi Field in Washington for a 2022 International Friendly game. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Peru vs El Salvador: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2022 International Friendly in your country

Peru and El Salvador meet in a 2022 International Friendly. This game will take place at Audi Field in Washington. Two teams ready to build their squads for other tournaments. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV (7-day free trial).

Peru will not play in Qatar 2022 but they must go ahead and have everything ready for what will be the 2026 World Cup. During 2022, Peru won two friendly games, one against Jamaica 3-0 and another against New Zealand 1-0.

El Salvador is another central american team that failed to qualify for the upcoming world cup, but the good news is their current streak of two wins and two draws since May 1, 2022 when they won against Panama 3-2.

Peru vs El Salvador: Kick-Off Time

Peru and El Salvador play for the 2022 International Friendly on Tuesday, September 27 at Audi Field in Washington.

Australia: 10:00 AM September 27

Bahamas: 8:00 PM

Bangladesh: 6:00 AM September 27

Barbados: 8:00 PM

Belize: 12:00 AM September 27

Botswana: 2:00 AM September 27

Brazil: 3:00 AM September 27

Cameroon: 1:00 AM September 27

Ethiopia: 3:00 AM September 27

El Salvador: 3:00 AM September 27

France: 2:00 AM September 27

Gambia: 12:00 AM September 27

Germany: 2:00 AM September 27

Ghana: 12:00 AM September 27

Ireland: 1:00 AM September 27

Italy: 2:00 AM September 27

Jamaica: 7:00 PM

Kenya: 3:00 AM September 27

Lesotho: 2:00 AM September 27

Liberia: 12:00 AM September 27

Malawi: 2:00 AM September 27

Malta: 2:00 AM September 27

Mauritius: 4:00 AM September 27

Mexico: 7:00 PM

Namibia: 2:00 AM September 27

Netherlands: 2:00 AM September 27

Nigeria: 1:00 AM September 27

Pakistan: 5:00 AM September 27

Portugal: 1:00 AM September 27

Peru: 7:00 PM

Rwanda: 2:00 AM September 27

Sierra Leone: 12:00 AM September 27

South Africa: 2:00 AM September 27

South Sudan: 2:00 AM September 27

Spain: 2:00 AM September 27

Sri Lanka: 12:00 AM September 27

Tanzania: 3:00 AM September 27

Trinidad and Tobago: 8:00 PM

Uganda: 1:00 AM September 27

United Kingdom: 1:00 AM September 27

United States: 8:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 2:00 AM September 27

Zimbabwe: 2:00 AM September 27

Peru vs El Salvador: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Canada: FuboTV Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada

United States: FuboTV (7-day free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español