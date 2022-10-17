Philadelphia Union will face FC Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, and how to watch or live stream this game in the US.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022 MLS Playoffs in the US

Philadelphia Union and FC Cincinnati will kick-off the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. A top clash that will qualify one of them for their first-ever to an Eastern Conference Finals. Find out here, the date, time, and TV Channel to watch or live stream free this game. If you are in the US, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Philadelphia Union had probably their best performance ever in a MLS regular season. However, the team managed by Jim Curtin knows that it doesn't mean anything unless the team clinches the MLS Championship. Despite this isn't their first time in a Playoffs game, the Union will have make their best performance to avoid a blow out.

On the other side, FC Cincinnati surprised everyone during the regular season. Especially their striker Brandon Vazquez, who scored 19 goals in 34 games throughout the 2022 MLS Regular Season. That's why, in this win-or-go-home game, players like him make a big difference in clutch moments.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati: Date

Philadelphia Union will host FC Cincinnati for the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. This game will be played on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at the Subaru Park in Chester, Pennsylvania.

Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

How to watch or live stream free Philadelphia Union vs Cincinnati in the US

Philadelphia Union will play against FC Cincinnati on Thursday, October 20, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET) for the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2022 MLS Playoffs. It will be available to watch or live stream free on fuboTV (Free Trial). Other available options are: Fox Sports 1, Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, and FOX Deportes.