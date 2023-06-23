Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online this 2023 MLS in your country

Philadelphia Union and Inter Miami will face each other for the Matchday 21 of the 2023 MLS. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Inter Miami‘s season continues its downward spiral, and currently, they are struggling to break away from the bottom of the standings. They have only managed to get 15 points in 17 games, with 5 wins and 12 losses. Undoubtedly, the team eagerly anticipates the arrival of Lionel Messi, hoping that his presence can help improve their situation to some extent.

Their next challenge is against the Philadelphia Union, a formidable team currently in 4th place and determined to climb higher. With 31 points, they are not far behind New England (33) and Nashville (35), although they still have some ground to cover to catch up with the leaders, Cincinnati, who have 43 points. Nevertheless, the Philadelphia Union are also seeking to secure all 3 points to maintain their position at the top of the standings.

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 8:30 PM

Australia: 11:30 AM (June 25)

Belgium: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Brazil: 8:30 PM

Canada: 7:30 PM

Denmark: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Egypt: 1:30 AM (June 25)

France: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Germany: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Ghana: 11:30 PM

Greece: 2:30 AM (June 25)

India: 5:00 AM (June 25)

Indonesia: 7:30 AM (June 25)

Ireland: 12:30 AM (June 25)

Israel: 2:30 AM (June 25)

Italy: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Malaysia: 7:30 AM (June 25)

Mexico: 5:30 PM

Netherlands: 1:30 AM (June 25)

New Zealand: 12:30 PM (June 25)

Norway: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Philippines: 7:30 AM (June 25)

Poland: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Portugal: 12:30 AM (June 25)

Saudi Arabia: 2:30 AM (June 25)

Spain: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Sweden: 1:30 AM (June 25)

Switzerland: 1:30 AM (June 25)

UAE: 3:30 AM (June 25)

UK: 12:30 AM (June 25)

United States: 7:30 PM (ET)

Philadelphia Union vs Inter Miami: TV Channel and Live Streaming

