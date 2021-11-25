Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC face off in the Conference Semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch this exciting soccer game.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Date, Time, and TV channel in the US for 2021 MLS Playoffs

The 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs continue their course and it is getting close to the tournament decider. Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC clash in the Eastern Conference Semifinals. Here, find out the date and time of the game. To watch it in the US tune in to fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming).

Jim Curtin's men will have home field advantage due to their regular season performance, having finished second in the East. Philadelphia got into this stage by beating the New York Red Bulls in dramatic fashion, as Jakob Glesnes scored at 123' when the penalties seemed inevitable.

On the other hand, Nashville are here following a comfortable 3-1 victory over Orlando City in the first round of the postseason. They finished tied on points with Philadelphia in the standings but the Union finished above them due to goal difference. Will they have the upper hand this time?

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Date

Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC will face each other on Sunday, November 28 at Subaru Park in the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2021 Major League Soccer Cup Playoffs.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC

The game between Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC will be broadcast in the US on fuboTV (7-day free trial streaming). Other options: ESPN, ESPN Deportes, TSN5, and TVA Sports.