Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2021 MLS Playoffs in the US

Philadelphia Union and Nashville SC will face off for the Eastern Conference Semifinals of the 2021 MLS Cup Playoffs. Both teams will try to do everything they can to get into the decider. Here, check out the preview, predictions and odds. If you are in the US, you can watch it on fuboTV (free trial).

Jim Curtin’s side is here after defeating New York Red Bulls in a tight match thanks to an incredible strike from Jakob Glesnes in the 123rd minute. Philadelphia will play home because they finished second in the East.

Meanwhile, Nashville SC didn’t suffer so much as they passed Orlando City 3-1 easily in the first round. Last year, they fell short against eventual champions Columbus Crew, can they make it one step further this time?

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Match Information

Date: Sunday, November 28, 2021.

Time: 5.30 PM (ET).

Location: Subaru Park

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Storylines

Philadelphia and Nashville have met each other just twice so far, with both their encounters coming in the 2021 regular season. They are even in this fixture, with both sides having claimed a 1-0 home win. They last met at Sunday's venue in October as Kacper Przybyłko scored the only goal of the game.

How to watch or live stream Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC in the US

The match between Philadelphia Union and Nashville for the Eastern Conference Semifinals to be played on Sunday, November 28, 2021 will be broadcasted in the US by FuboTV. You can also watch it on ESPN, ESPN Deportes.

Philadelphia Union vs Nashville SC: Predictions and odds

Bookmakers in the US have already revealed their odds for this match. According to FanDuel, Philadelphia are the strong favorites to win this match with odds of +100, while Nashville have odds of +260. A tie would end up in a +210 payout.

FanDuel Philadelphia Union +100 Tie +210 Nashville +260

*Odds by FanDuel