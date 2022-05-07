Paul Pogba's contract with Manchester United expires at the end of the season and the French player will become a free agent. Manchester City and Guardiola would be keen on signing him.

Pogba to make shocking switch to Manchester City? This is how Pep Guardiola could line him up with Haaland

Manchester City are one of the best teams in the world, without a doubt. Since Pep Guardiola became first-team coach in 2016, Manchester City's main focus have shifted to winning the Champions League.

In addition, the Citizens are one of the richest teams in the world and tend to sign the best players in the world. Manchester City spent $1 billion on players since 2011 but were never able to achieve the main objective.

Everything seems to indicate that Guardiola will remain at the club for a few more years. "Maybe I'm not good enough to help the team to win the Champions League. We will try again next season, and then again”, he said. In addition, Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansoor has decided to set the transfer budget for next summer at £300 million. The Spanish coach will be able to make top-level signings and already has a number of players in mind.

Paul Pogba to make shocking switch to Manchester City?

Manchester City are considering signing Paul Pogba on a free transfer when the Frenchman’s deal expires at rivals Manchester United on June 2022. According to The Guardian, Pogba is interested in working with Pep Guardiola, who believes the World Cup-winner could operate in a deeper role in midfield.

This signing would follow in the footsteps of Carlos Tevez by leaving United for City, and would mean Pogba accepting lower wages than he is currently on. Few clubs would be able to afford Pogba’s wages, he is currently earning a reported £290,000 a week at Old Trafford, and he is the tenth highest earning player in the Premier League. PSG are thought to be interested, while Real Madrid have tried to sign him in the past.

Manchester City cannot make an official approach to Pogba until the end of the season, but it is said that they are willing to offer the Frenchman a four-year contract, with the option of a further year. Furthermore, The Citizens are set to lose one central midfielder this summer, Fernandinho will leave to return to Brazil to carry on his playing career. That's why the 29-year-old Frenchman could be a great signing for the team.

Possible Manchester City´s lineup for next season

Manchester City have almost everything agreed for Erling Haaland to join the team and become the starting striker. In addition, if The Citizens add Pogba to its squad, Guardiola's team could have the following starting XI: Ederson, Cancelo, Laporte, Dias, Walker, Rodri, Pogba, De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva, Foden, and Haaland.