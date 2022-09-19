Netherlands will visit Poland for the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A1. Here you can find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream this game in the United States and Canada.

In one of the most interesting games of the Matchday 5 of the 2022-2023 UEFA Nations League Group A4 Poland will host Netherlands. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

It will undoubtedly be one of the most attractive games of Nations League Matchday 5. Two teams that will go to the World Cup will face each other (in the only League A group in which all its members will be in Qatar 2022), in what undoubtedly promises to be a very tough duel, and that will serve as an excellent preparation to be in the best shape in November.

Poland no longer have a chance to win the group, not even winning the two remaining games. However, if Wales manage to win their game against Belgium and they lose, the last Matchday they would have the obligation to win in order not to be relegated. The Netherlands could qualify for the finals if they win and the Belgians don't, so they will be in search of victory.

Poland vs Netherlands: Date

This UEFA Nations League 2022-2023 game between Poland and Netherlands that will take place at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland will be played on Thursday, September 22 at 2:45 PM (ET).

Poland vs Netherlands: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US and Canada to watch Poland vs Netherlands

This game for the 2022-23 UEFA Nations League between Poland and Netherlands at the Stadion Narodowy in Warsaw, Poland will be broadcast in the US by FuboTV (free trial) and DAZN if you are in Canada. Other options for US: Fox Soccer Plus.

