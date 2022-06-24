Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids will face each other for MLS Matchday 16. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online free this game in the United States.

Colorado Rapids will visit the Portland Timbers in a game valid for MLS on Matchday 16. Here you can find all the information you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream this game free in the United States. It will be broadcast in Canada on DAZN.

The locals are only 1 point behind the Seattle Sounders, the last qualified for the round of 16 in the MLS, so in this Matchday they could perfectly surpass them (assuming that Vancouver does not add either, also with 20 points, but 2 games more than the Sounders) so the Rapids will do their best to make it happen.

In the case of the Portland Timbers, they are almost in the last position of the Western Conference. Only 1 point above the San Jose Earthquakes, but fortunately for them they are only 4 points from the last qualified for the round of 16. Therefore, a victory would not only take them away from the bottom of the standings, but would allow them to get closer to the qualification zone to the next round.

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Match Information

Date: Saturday, June 25, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Live Stream Canada: DAZN

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Storylines and Head-to-Head

These two rivals have met in a total of 27 games throughout history. In them there has been an enormous parity, since the dominators of the statistics, the Portland Timbers, have won 11 times while the Colorado Rapids, in 10 with 6 draws; so the difference between these two teams is only 1 game.

The last time they faced each other was on Sunday May 1st for Matchday 4 of the current edition of the MLS. On that occasion it was a 2-0 victory for the Colorado Rapids with goals from Diego Rubio and Mark-Anthony Kaye.

How to watch or live stream Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids in the US

Portland Timbers and Colorado Rapids will play for the Matchday 16 of the MLS this Saturday, June 25 at 10:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in Canada on DAZN, and in the United States on: Fox 12 Plus, ESPN+.

How to watch Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids anywhere

Portland Timbers vs Colorado Rapids: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Portland Timbers the favorite with 2.40 odds, while Colorado Rapids have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.40 payout.

BetMGM Portland Timbers 2.40 Tie 3.40 Colorado Rapids 3.10

