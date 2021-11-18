Portland Timbers and Minnesota United face off in the first round of the 2021 MLS Playoffs this weekend. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch the game in the US.

Following the November international break, it's time for the resumption of club competition. The MLS regular season is over and now we'll see the most exciting part of the tournament: the playoffs. Here, check out the date for the Portland Timbers vs. Minnesota United game, when it will start, and how to watch it.

Giovanni Savarese's men head into the postseason in high spirits having recorded three wins in their last three games. Portland finished fourth in the Western Conference standings with 55 points.

Adrian Heath's side, meanwhile, finished just one place below Timbers six points shy of them. Minnesota went unbeaten in their last two games, having beaten Sporting Kansas City and tied with Los Angeles Galaxy.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Date

Portland Timbers and Minnesota United will face each other on Sunday, November 21, at Providence Park. In their previous two meetings this year, Minnesota had the edge as they won both times.

Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United: Time by State in the US

ET: 5:30 PM

CT: 4:30 PM

MT: 3:30 PM

PT: 2:30 PM

TV channel in the US for Portland Timbers vs Minnesota United

The game to be played between Portland Timbers and Minnesota United in the first round of the 2021 MLS playoffs will be broadcast on ESPN Deportes, ESPN, and ESPN Deportes+.