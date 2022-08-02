Portland Timbers will face Nashville SC for the Matchday 24 of the 2022 MLS regular season. Find out here all about the preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream online this game in the United States.

It will undoubtedly be one of the most entertaining duels of this MLS Matchday 24. The last two qualified for the round of 16 in the Western Conference face each other. The difference between the two is only 1 point and behind them there are several teams that could overtake them, so this game will be all or nothing.

A tie would serve neither of them since, for example, the Los Angeles Galaxy with 30 points are only 2 points behind Nashville and 1 behind the Timbers. In other words, a win could leave both teams behind (because they'd have better goal difference than Nashville), not to mention the 29-point Seattle Sounders are also on the prowl. Undoubtedly, both need victory, which gives the game enormous interest.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, August 3, 2022

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC: Time by States in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC: Storylines and Head-to-Head

In all history only two games between these two rivals are recorded. In other words, there is little to tell about the two's previous clashes. It was just a win for the Portland Timbers and a draw, so Nashville will be looking for their first win against this rival.

The last time they played against each other was on July 4, 2022 for the current edition of the MLS. This game ended in a 2-2 draw with goals from Sean Davis and Hany Mukhtar for Portland Timbers, while Dairon Aspirilla and Jarosław Niezgoda for Nashville SC.

How to watch or live stream Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC in the US

Portland Timbers and Nashville SC will play for the Matchday 24 of the MLS this Wednesday, August 2 at 10:30 PM (ET), and you can watch the game in the United States on: ESPN+, Fox 12 Plus, my30 WUXP, nashvillesc.com, SiriusXM FC.

Portland Timbers vs Nashville SC: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to BetMGM: Portland Timbers are the favorite with 1.83 odds, while Nashville SC have 3.10. A tie would finish in a 3.50 payout.

BetMGM Portland Timbers 1.83 Tie 3.50 Nashville SC 3.10

*Odds via BetMGM