Portland Timbers play against Philadelphia Union today at Providence Park for the 2022 MLS MatchWeek 13. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Portland Timbers are ready to face Philadelphia Union, West vs East Conference action for the 2022 MLS. This MatchWeek 13 game will take place at Providence Park on May 22, 2022 at 10:00 PM (ET). The home team needs to win games and the visitors are at their best. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Portland Timbers are not playing badly but they need to raise their game strategy to win more games and improve the record that until now is negative with 3-6-4 at the 10th spot of the Western Conference standings.

Philadelphia Union are dominating the Eastern Conference with 5-6-1 overall, more ties than wins have made Philly top of the standings with 21 points over NYCFC and CF Montreal with 20 points each respectively.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union: Match Information

Date: Sunday, May 22, 2022.

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon.

Live Stream: FuboTV (Free trial)

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union: Storylines

Portland Timbers started the season well with two draws and one win, it was a good sign for the Timbers fans, but after a good streak the team lost two games and tied one against Orlando City. Flashing back to the present, the Portland Timbers lost a recent game against the San Jose Earthquakes 2-3 on the road, that loss ending the Timbers' third winning streak of the 2022 MLS season.

Philadelphia Union are doing everything right, they have only one loss so far against Toronto FC on the road, before that loss Philly had a winning streak of five wins and one draw and after that loss they have tied five games in a row. The most recent draw for the Philadelphia Union was against Inter Miami 0-0 at home.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union in the U.S.

This 2022 MLS game in the West vs East Conference will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch the game in the US are Foxsports.com, FOX Sports App, FOX Deportes, SiriusXM FC, Fox Sports 1. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Portland Timbers vs Philadelphia Union: Predictions And Odds

Portland Timbers are narrow home favorites with 2.40 odds that will pay $240 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, the visitors are on a hot streak. Philadelphia Union are underdogs at 2.95 odds. The draw is offered at 3.35 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this MLS game is: Philadelphia Union 2.95.

If you are in Arizona, Illinois, New York, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, Caesars offers a lot of in-game promos which make betting live a lot of fun. Click right here! Try your luck and win big!

Caesars Portland Timbers 2.40 Draw / Totals 3.35 / 2.5 Philadelphia Union 2.95

* Odds via Caesars.