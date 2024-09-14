Where to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA: 2024 MLS Matchday 31

Inter Miami will face Philadelphia Union on MLS Matchday 31 in a thrilling 2024 showdown. Get all the details on when, where, and how to catch this must-watch game live in the USA.

Inter Miami are set to take on Philadelphia Union in a highly anticipated 2024 MLS Matchday 31 clash. Fans nationwide can gear up for the action by checking the match date, kickoff time, and streaming options available across the USA.

[Watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union live in the USA on Apple TV]

Inter Miami are aiming to solidify their position at the top of the Eastern Conference, holding an 8-point cushion over Cincinnati. The Florida team has been in dominant form and is on pace to secure first place. Adding to their momentum, Lionel Messi is set to make his return this weekend, further boosting the team’s prospects as they look to finish the regular season strong.

However, Miami can’t afford to get complacent with a challenging matchup on the horizon. They face the Philadelphia Union, a squad fighting for a playoff spot and desperate for points. Philadelphia’s urgency makes them a formidable opponent, and Inter will need to stay sharp to maintain their lead in the standings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

When will the Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union match be played?

Inter Miami receive Philadelphia Union this Saturday, September 14, in the Matchday 31 of the 2024 MLS season, with kickoff scheduled for 7:30 PM (ET).

Philadelphia Union midfielder Jack McGlynn – IMAGO / ZUMA Press Wire

Advertisement

Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

see also The reason Inter Miami sent five of Lionel Messi’s teammates to a beach cleanup

How to watch Inter Miami vs Philadelphia Union in the USA

Tune in to MLS League Pass on Apple TV to catch the 2024 MLS regular season showdown between Inter Miami and Philadelphia Union, live in the USA.