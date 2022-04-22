Portland Timbers face Real Salt Lake on Saturday at Providence Park in a match for the Week 8 of the 2022 MLS season. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions, odds and how to watch 2022 MLS season in the US

Portland Timbers come against Real Salt Lake at the Providence Park in Portland, in the eighth week of the 2022 MLS regular season on Saturday, April 23, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Major League Soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you are in the United States, tune in to fuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

This will be their 33rd MLS meeting. Interestingly, at the moment, Portland Timbers are the slight favorites, winning 13 times, while Real Salt Lake have celebrated a win on 11 occasions; while the remaining eight games have ended in a draw.

Their most recent duel took place on December 4, 2021, when the Timbers snatched a comfortable 2-0 win at home in Portland in the 2021 MLS Playoffs. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2022 MLS season.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Saturday, April 23, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET).

Location: Providence Park, Portland

Location: Providence Park, Portland

Live Stream: in the US

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Portland Timbers have grabbed only one victory in their last five MLS fixtures, as well as two draws and two losses (LDLWD). Meanwhile, in their last five games, Real Salt Lake have also celebrated one sole triumph. In contrast to their opponents, they have suffered two defeats and drawn two games (WLDDL).

The Timbers currently sit in ninth place on the Western Conference table with 10 points in eight regular-season matches so far. On the other hand, Real Salt Lake are placed three positions above them, in sixth place on the Western Conference table with 12 points won in eight regular-season games.

These opponents have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to May 1, 2011, and it ended in a plan 1-0 triumph for Portland Timbers at home at Providence Park. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see who gets to go home with a win in Week 13.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

The 2022 MLS Week 8 game between Portland Timbers and Real Salt Lake, to be played on Saturday, at the Providence Park in Portland Timbers, will be broadcast in the United States. Other options are ESPN+, FOX 12 Plus.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

The odds are in favor of the Portland Timbers. BetMGM see them as the slight favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them 1.78 odds. The away side Real Salt Lake, meanwhile, have 4.10 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a close 3.70 payout.

BetMGM Portland Timbers 1.78 Tie 4.10 Real Salt Lake 3.70

