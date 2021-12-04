Portland Timbers play against Real Salt Lake today at Providence Park for the Conference Finals of the 2021 MLS Playoffs. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

Portland Timbers are ready to face Real Salt Lake, Conference Finals action for the 2021 MLS Playoffs. This Playoffs game will take place at Providence Park on December 4, 2021 at 6:30 PM (ET). Ready to win at home. Here is all the related information about this Major League Soccer game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US.

Portland Timbers won the First Round and the Conference Semifinals to reach the final battle for the Western Conference title. The regular season was good for them with 17-4-13 overall.

Real Salt Lake also went the same way as the Timbers, but with more luck in the First Round as they tied the game 0-0 to win against the Seattle Sounders on penalty kicks to advance to the semifinals where they were more powerful.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Match Information

Date: Saturday, December 4, 2021.

Time: 6:30 PM (ET)

Location: Providence Park, Portland, Oregon.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:30 PM

CT: 5:30 PM

MT: 4:30 PM

PT: 3:30 PM

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Storylines

Portland Timbers won in the First Round of the 2021 MLS playoffs against Minnesota United 3-1, the Timbers' three goals were scored by Larrys Mabiala in the first half and Sebastian Blanco twice in the second half. In the Conference Semifinals the game was a bit tighter against Colorado Rapids, but they won 1-0 with a goal from Larrys Mabiala in the 90th minute. The Timbers are scoring an average of 2.00 goals per game in the playoffs.

Real Salt Lake were lucky against the Seattle Sounders in the First Round, as that game ended in a 0-0 draw after a highly defensive 90 minutes. In the Conference Semifinals, Real Salt Lake were more lethal against Sporting Kansas City, they won 2-1 with two goals in the second half of the game by Anderson Julio 72 'and Bobby Wood 90 + 1'. Real Salt Lake are scoring an average of 1.00 goal per game in the playoffs.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake in the U.S.

This 2021 MLS game in the Conference Finals will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by: FOX Deportes, Fox Sports 1, FOX Sports App, Foxsports.com, SiriusXM FC. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

Portland Timbers vs Real Salt Lake: Predictions And Odds

Portland Timbers are favorites with -1 goal line to cover and -120 moneyline at FanDuel, they have a good offensive game in the playoffs and their goal average is higher. Real Salt Lake are underdogs with +1 ATS and +280 moneyline. The draw is offered at +260 odds. The best pick for this MLS Playoffs game is: Portland Timbers -1.



FanDuel Portland Timbers -120 Draw +260 Real Salt Lake +280

* Odds via FanDuel.