Alex Bregman makes huge announcement after signing $175 million contract with Cubs

Alex Bregman signed a five-year, $175 million deal to join the Chicago Cubs this MLB offseason. Far from staying quiet after that, the third baseman announced a huge piece of news as well.

Bregman announced that he will be playing for Team USA in the 2026 World Baseball Classic. He also appeared in the 2017 World Baseball Classic, where he went 2-for-4 with a walk. He was a bench player back then.

Since then, Bregman has become a two-time World Series champion, a three-time All-Star, a Gold Glove and a Silver Slugger. In other words, he has become one of the best players in the MLB that signed a massive deal with the Cubs. Bregman participating in the World Baseball Classic is a huge boost for Team USA.

Team USA also has another huge name committing to WBC

Team USA announced on Thursday that recently-retired pitcher, Clayton Kershaw, will play for them as well. This puts Kershaw on a roster. Tarik Skubal, a Cy Young winner, also referred to his WBC appearance. Hence, Team USA could have a massive rotation coming into the tournament.

Paul Skenes, Logan Webb and plenty others have committed already. Even if Japan gets a top-tier rotation with the likes of Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Team USA has nothing to envy.

What does the Team USA roster look like?

Team USA is looking pretty fine coming into the World Baseball Classic. While teams like Japan and Korea Republic might bring a big challenge, the fact is Team USA is heavily favored to win this edition. This is their roster as of now:

