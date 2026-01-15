Kyle Tucker makes a future-defining decision that leaves the NY Mets out

Kyle Tucker will no longer be an option for the New York Mets, despite confirmation that the front office was prepared to do everything possible to sign him. According to the latest report, Tucker is set to become a Los Angeles Dodgers player in what is expected to be a highly debated deal in the coming days.

The news was first reported by Jeff Passan on X: “Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN.” The report represents one of the most significant blows the Mets have taken this offseason.

Developing story…