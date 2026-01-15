Trending topics:
MLB

Kyle Tucker makes a future-defining decision that leaves the NY Mets out

Kyle Tucker’s decision has been made. He will play for another team, and the New York Mets were ultimately unable to do enough to convince him to sign and help them in the upcoming MLB season.

By Richard Tovar

Follow us on Google!
Kyle Tucker during a Chicago Cubs match.
© Getty ImagesKyle Tucker during a Chicago Cubs match.

Kyle Tucker will no longer be an option for the New York Mets, despite confirmation that the front office was prepared to do everything possible to sign him. According to the latest report, Tucker is set to become a Los Angeles Dodgers player in what is expected to be a highly debated deal in the coming days.

The news was first reported by Jeff Passan on X: “Star outfielder Kyle Tucker and the Los Angeles Dodgers are in agreement on a free agent contract, sources tell ESPN.” The report represents one of the most significant blows the Mets have taken this offseason.

Advertisement

Developing story…

richard tovar
Richard Tovar
ALSO READ
Kyle Tucker receives advice from 2x All-Star who played for NY Yankees and NY Mets
MLB

Kyle Tucker receives advice from 2x All-Star who played for NY Yankees and NY Mets

NY Mets confirm roster move with Guardians in strategic international shift
MLB

NY Mets confirm roster move with Guardians in strategic international shift

Kyle Tucker sweepstakes: Blue Jays take financial stance as NY Mets make $50 million offer
MLB

Kyle Tucker sweepstakes: Blue Jays take financial stance as NY Mets make $50 million offer

Lakers’ stance on Jonathan Kuminga revealed, with Warriors reportedly aware
NBA

Lakers’ stance on Jonathan Kuminga revealed, with Warriors reportedly aware

Better Collective Logo