Porto vs Famalicao: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online 2022-2023 Primeira Liga in your country

The Portuguese Primeira Liga is set for an enthralling encounter as Famalicão clash at the Estadio Municipal de Famalicão. This 2023-2024 Primeira Liga game promises to be a captivating spectacle, pitting two teams with contrasting styles and ambitions against each other.

Porto are solid in the third spot of the standings with a record of 8 wins, one draw and two losses with 25 points. They won a recent game against Vitoria by 2-1 on the road, but before that victory they had lost against underdogs Estoril 0-1 at home.

Famalicao recently lost in the Taca da Portugal against big favorites Benfica, but they must put that defeat behind them and concentrate on the domestic league. So far they are in the 7th spot with 16 points. The best thing is that Famalicao are enjoying a small good streak composed of a victory and a recent draw against Vizela 0-0.

Porto vs Famalicao: Kick-Off Time

Porto and Famalicao play for the 2022-2023 Primeira Liga on Saturday, December 2 at Estádio Municipal 22 de Junho in Vila Nova de Famalicão. Porto, in contrast, will seek to dominate possession and dictate the tempo of the game, utilizing their passing prowess to break down Famalicão’s organized defense. Their front line, led by prolific strikers Toni Martínez and Medi Taremi, will pose a significant threat to Famalicão’s backline.

Argentina: 3:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM December 3

Belgium: 7:00 PM

Brazil: 3:00 PM

Canada: 1:00 PM

Croatia: 7:00 PM

Denmark: 7:00 PM

Egypt: 8:00 PM

France: 7:00 PM

Germany: 7:00 PM

Ghana: 6:00 PM

India: 12:00 AM December 3

Indonesia: 1:00 AM December 3

Iran: 10:00 PM

Ireland: 6:00 PM

Israel: 8:00 PM

Italy: 7:00 PM

Jamaica: 1:00 AM December 3

Malaysia: 2:00 AM December 3

Mexico: 12:00 AM December 3

Morocco: 7:00 PM

Netherlands: 7:00 PM

New Zealand: 7:00 AM December 3

Nigeria: 7:00 PM

Norway: 7:00 PM

Poland: 7:00 PM

Portugal: 6:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 9:00 PM

Serbia: 7:00 PM

Singapore: 2:00 AM December 3

South Africa: 8:00 PM

Spain: 7:00 PM

Sweden: 7:00 PM

Switzerland: 7:00 PM

UAE: 10:00 PM

UK: 6:00 PM

United States: 1:00 PM

Porto vs Famalicao: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: GolTV Latinoamerica

Austria: sportdigital, Sport1 Extra

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Sportklub 6 Croatia

France: Free, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports, MAX 7

Germany: DAZN Germany, portdigital, Sport1 Extra

Greece: Cosmote Sport 7 HD

Israel: Sport 3

Italy: DAZN Italia

Mexico: GolTV Latinoamerica

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Racing

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland

Portugal: Sport TV Multiscreen, Sport TV1

Saudi Arabia: SSC

Serbia: Sportklub 6 Serbia

Switzerland: Sport1 Extra, sportdigital

United States: GOLTV, GolTV Espanol, Fanatiz USA