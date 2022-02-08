Portugal take on Ireland at Estadio Do Algarve for the Group A of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Portugal and Ireland meet in the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. This game will take place at Estadio Do Algarve in Portugal on September 1, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). Portugal is outlined as the best team in the group, but the Serbs are hot on the heels of the Portuguese. Here is all the detailed information about this World Cup Qualifiers game including the date, time, TV Channel and location.

Portugal as group leader is in first place of the group but by such a small difference that it seems impossible to believe. They won against Azerbaijan 1-0 at home and then drew against Serbia 2-2 on the road. The most recent victory in Group A was against Luxembourg 3-1 on the road.

Ireland is a team with a strong defense, they are warriors, but that fighting spirit does not seem to work in the group stage of the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022. Two consecutive defeats, one against Luxembourg 1-0 at home and another against Serbia 3-2 on the road.

Portugal vs Ireland: Date

Portugal and Ireland play for the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022 on Wednesday, September 1 at Estadio Do Algarve in Portugal. The home team is hoping to score more goals in the Group A. Portugal is leading with seven points in the group, with no losses in first place thanks to a tiny difference with Serbia (Goal Difference).

Portugal vs Ireland: Time by state in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV Channel in the US to watch Portugal vs Ireland at the European World Cup Qualifiers 2022

This game for the World Cup Qualifiers 2022, Portugal and Ireland at the Estadio Do Algarve in Portugal on Wednesday, September 1 for the Group A will be broadcast in the US exclusively by TUDN.com, TUDNxtra, UniMás, TUDN USA, Univision NOW, TUDN App.