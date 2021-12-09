One of PSG's best players has reportedly grown frustrated with his lack of playing time in France and would be willing to join the Premier League in winter. According to reports, Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has already set his sights on him.

Heading into this season, Paris Saint-Germain looked like the team to beat after making a number of stellar signings, including Argentine superstar Lionel Messi. However, things haven't begun exactly well for them and a player could be moving to the Premier League if Arsenal's interest proves to be correct.

PSG have clearly built one of the best rosters of all time but that hasn't yet translated into great performances and promising results. Mauricio Pochettino's men have finished the UEFA Champions League group stage in second place while their Ligue 1 presentations have left a lot to be desired.

And the problem with having so many talented players is keeping everyone satisfied with his playing time, something Pochettino may have failed to do so far. With the winter transfer market drawing nearer, the Gunners could seize on the unhappiness of a PSG star to make him their next signing.

Report: Arsenal eye PSG star who wants Premier League move

Mikel Arteta is sitting in a hot seat following his team's defeats against Manchester United and Everton. Although they've made a splash in the summer, it looks like the Gunners could use a few more signings in winter.

And they could find the answer in France. While reports claim Georginio Wijnaldum already wants to leave PSG, Arsenal are already keeping tabs on the Dutchman's situation, according to Sky Sports.

Wijnaldum, 31, joined the Ligue 1 giants for nothing last summer after running out of contract at Liverpool but he's been facing a lot of competition for a spot in the lineup. Marco Verratti, Ander Herrera, Leandro Paredes, Danilo Pereira, and Idrissa Gueye are all battling with him for a role in the middle of the park, producing an uncomfortable situation for the former Newcastle player.

In an interview with NOS a few months ago, Wijnaldum revealed his true feelings after his first months in the French capital. "I can't say I'm completely happy, because the situation is not what I wanted… But that's football and I'll have to learn to deal with that. I'm a fighter.”

Wijnaldum has only started on 10 of his 20 appearances with the Parisians so far. However, the club would try to convince him to stay as it's only been a few months since he arrived at Parc des Princes.