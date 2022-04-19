Manchester United take on Liverpool today on Matchweek 33 of the 2021-22 Premier League for a pending game of Matchday 30. Check out here why Cristiano Ronaldo is not taking part in the English derby.

The 2021-22 season may not have gone as expected for Manchester United so far, but they still have time to steer the ship and secure a top-four finish to seal a place in the next edition of the UEFA Champions League.

The Red Devils got off on the wrong foot this campaign and not even the firing of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been enough for them to get back on track, as interim boss Ralf Rangnick has also been unable to deliver satisfying results. United have been eliminated from European competition and will finish trophyless for the fifth consecutive season.

However, the upcoming games won't be meaningless for them as they are still in the battle for a UCL spot. That's why their trip to Liverpool could be crucial for their future, but Cristiano Ronaldo won't show up at Anfield.

The reason why Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing for Man Utd vs Liverpool

Cristiano Ronaldo is not playing for Manchester United in their pending Matchday 30 game against Liverpool on Tuesday, April 19 because his baby boy has recently passed away. Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez announced on October last year they were expecting twins.

The couple shared the devastating news on Monday. "It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel," a letter shared by Ronaldo and Rodriguez read. "Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness... Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you.”

Manchester United would later confirm that Ronaldo would not be part of the team that takes on Liverpool in order to stay with his loved ones during this extremely painful moment. "Family is more important than everything," a club statement read.