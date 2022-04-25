Despite winning the Ligue 1 title on Saturday, all signs point to the end of the Mauricio Pochettino era at PSG.

At PSG failure is not an option anymore and winning Ligue 1 is no consolation prize. At the other end of the table is Mauricio Pochettino who looks like the odd man out at PSG after failing to deliver the big prize, the UEFA Champions League.

Mauricio Pochettino was brought to PSG after a successful spell at Tottenham where he was able to bring Spurs to the brink of a Premier League and Champions League title, but unfortunately for the Argentine neither happened.

With a team designed to win it all with Lionel Messi, Neymar, and Kylian Mbappé, Pochettino hit a wall in a season that saw the worst of Messi and Neymar, with Mbappé putting the team on his back most of the season, PSG bowed out of the Champions League against Real Madrid. Now according to Le Parisien, PSG and Pochettino are discussing terms to finish terminating the 50-year-old’s contract and look towards another manager.

PSG looking to replace Mauricio Pochettino

According to the report PSG would have to pay Mauricio Pochettino in the range of €15 million to cut ties with the manager. It has been also reported that Pochettino is well aware that it’s the end of his run at PSG and all that is left is the financial details.

Pochettino was one of the main candidates to take over the Manchester United job but the fact that PSG wanted United to pay a large fee to let their manager go was a big speed bump. Manchester United instead went with Ajax boss Erik Ten Hag.

It was reported that Pochettino wanted the Manchester United job and was disappointed at not being named the Red Devils new manager. If Pochettino is indeed relieved of his duties his time at PSG will be seen as a disappointment, mainly for not getting the best out of a squad that included Lionel Messi and Neymar and not delivering the UEFA Champions League the sought after title for the club.

Pochettino won only three domestic titles during his time and has a 66% winning percentage. Le Parisien indicated that Antonio Conte is one of the leading candidates to be offered the job at PSG, but the Italian manager has a contract at Spurs until 2023, although there are reports he may not stay at Tottenham much longer.