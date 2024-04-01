Kylian Mbappe raised many eyebrows with his latest post on Instagram. Shortly after being subbed off only 63 minutes into the derby between PSG and Marseille, the Frenchman shared a picture of the moment he left the field.

With his head looking down, with the captain’s armband off and no caption, his post was deemed somewhat cryptic and gave plenty to talk about on social media. Paris Saint-Germain won 2-0, but that was kind of overshadowed by this situation.

Let’s keep in mind his future at the club looks uncertain. Mbappe, who reportedly decided not to trigger a player option for next season, runs out of contract in July. Word on the street is he will join Real Madrid as a free agent, though there’s no official confirmation yet.

Mbappe’s reaction to being subbed off during the PSG-OM derby

The 25-year-old has played the full 90 minutes in just one of his last seven matches. When he realized Gonçalo Ramos was coming on for him on Sunday, Mbappe looked quite upset.

His reaction immediately went viral on the Internet, and his Instagram post only made something bigger out of this. Of course, PSG coach Luis Enrique had to address questions about this situation his post-game press conference, but he wasn’t happy to be asked about it.

Luis Enrique explains why he subbed off Mbappe

“It’s the same music every single week, the same music… it’s so boring. I am the coach, I make the decisions every day, every week,” Enrique told Prime Video Sport. “I am going to do the same until my last day in Paris. I always try to find the best solution for my team. Even if you don’t (understand it), I don’t care. I don’t care at all”.

The Spanish coach had already explained a few weeks ago he was giving more playing time to other players so that the team could be prepared to play without Mbappe. That was taken by many as a sign that the striker is on the way out, but the manager is not ready to confirm that.

“I keep my hope about Mbappé staying at PSG. He hasn’t announced anything yet… he can change his mind, no? Imagine if we win four titles and Mbappé decides to stay at PSG… why not?,” Enrique said.