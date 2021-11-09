PSG could not have asked for a better start to their season, the French powerhouse sits first in Ligue 1 with 34 points their closest rivals Lens are 10 points back. In the Champions League the team is undefeated and sit second in their group comfortably in route to the second round.

What does have PSG worried is that the club has not been able to really showcase their power tandem up front in Neymar, Lionel Messi, and Kylian Mbappé. The trio have played together but not at 100 percent given that Lionel Messi arrived late in the summer and also picked up a knock that has limited his action for the club.

Now with South American World Cup qualifying looming Leonardo, who knows about the rigors of qualification, is very upset with FIFA and the Argentine national team for calling in Messi and Leandro Paredes. Here is what Leonardo had to say regarding these call ups.

Leonardo angry with Lionel Messi call up

Speaking to Le Parisien Leonardo made reference to Messi’s injury, “We don't agree with letting a player, who isn't fit to play for us and is in recovery, join up with his national side," the World Cup winner added, "It doesn't make sense and this kind of situation needs to be discussed with FIFA."

Lionel Messi has had a tough time adapting to his new team, battling knee and hamstring pains, it has limited the Argentine to 8 matches and 3 goals, all three goals have come at the biggest stage thou, the Champions League.