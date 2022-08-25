Paris Saint-Germain were drawn with Juventus in the 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage. That means that Lionel Messi and company will face Angel Di Maria, and possibly another Argentina national team star.

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage draw is on the books, but it left plenty to talk about. One of the biggest storylines might be on Group C, arguably the group of death, where Barcelona and Bayern Munich will meet for the second straight edition.

Though Robert Lewandowski's clash against his former team will certainly make big headlines, there will also be many other games with a lot of history. For instance, Group H will see PSG face a number of familiar faces when they take on Juventus, including Adrien Rabiot and Moise Kean. But all eyes will be on Angel Di Maria, who they'll face for the first time since letting him leave for free.

After seven years in the French capital, the Argentine winger joined the Italian giants this summer. However, that wouldn't be all. According to reports, Lionel Messi and company could face another familiar face in this fixture.

Report: Leandro Paredes would join Juventus from PSG

According to L'Equipe, Leandro Paredes will join Juventus from Paris Saint-Germain on loan with obligation to buy for €15 million. That would make him the second player to leave the Parc des Princes for Turin this season.

With Mauro Icardi also on his way out, Messi would be the only Argentine player left in the PSG squad. Therefore, it will be quite a change for Leo to play his second season in Paris without his friends from the Argentina national team.

To face them in the Champions League group stage will be even stranger, but that's part of soccer. PSG left a lot to be desired last season, therefore it's no surprise to see them making significant changes this summer.

Christophe Galtier arrived in Paris with new ideas, and neither Paredes nor Icardi seem to be on his plans. While Icardi already ran from behind last year, Paredes did have room in the starting lineup. But things have changed for the Argentine midfielder as PSG landed Vitinha and Renato Sanches. In a few weeks, Paredes could face Messi and most of his former teammates alongside Di Maria.