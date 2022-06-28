Though it seems a matter of time before PSG announce Cristophe Galtier as their new head coach, Mauricio Pochettino is still under contract with the French club. It seems he has one condition to leave his post at Paris Saint-Germain.

Mauricio Pochettino's days at the helm of Paris Saint-Germain seemed to be numbered from the moment his team lost to Real Madrid in March. When PSG signed Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others during the summer, the priority was clear: to challenge for the UEFA Champions League title.

Therefore, that early elimination let everyone at the Parc des Princes down. PSG were already struggling before that night, but as long as they stayed alive in Europe, it didn't matter that much. However, when the La Liga giants knocked them out, patience ran out.

The front office let Pochettino stay until the end of the season, but not even a Ligue 1 success would save his job. Despite Cristophe Galtier looks ready to take over, PSG first have to meet one condition set by Poch.

Report: Mauricio Pochettino sets one condition to leave PSG

Pochettino has been on the hot seat for a while, but he has constantly denied any rumors of a potential break-up with PSG at the end of the season. When asked about it, he always emphasized on the fact that he is under contract until 2023.

Nonetheless, Paris Saint-Germain seem willing to terminate his contract this summer. But firing Poch means they have to afford a lucrative compensation included in his deal. Otherwise, they have to reach an agreement with the manager.

According to Marca, the only way Pochettino would accept to leave his position at PSG is if the club pays him for the final year remaining on his contract. The report claims he wants to receive that money on a monthly basis while he finds himself without a club.

PSG, however, look reluctant to pay Pochettino and his staff the full compensation they're due if they get sacked. Both parties will have to continue to negotiate if they want to reach an agreement. If they fail to do so, this may end up in court. But hopefully, they'll find a better solution for all.