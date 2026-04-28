Why is Serge Gnabry not playing today for Bayern vs PSG in leg 1 of 2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals?

Serge Gnabry is officially out for the UEFA Champions League semifinal clash between Bayern Munich and Paris Saint-Germain after suffering a serious adductor muscle tear, an injury expected to sideline him for an extended period.

The German winger picked up the injury just over a week ago, and early assessments confirmed it was significant enough to rule him out not only of this match but potentially the remainder of the season.

His absence has added to Bayern’s growing list of unavailable players, leaving manager Vincent Kompany with limited attacking depth heading into one of the club’s most important games of the year.

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What happened to Serge Gnabry?

Serge Gnabry suffered a torn adductor muscle in his right thigh, an injury that has ruled him out for an extended period. As a result, he has been ruled out of the UEFA Champions League semifinal against PSG.

Serge Gnabry looks on during the UEFA Champions League 2025/26 Quarter-Final First Leg match (Source: Angel Martinez/Getty Images)

The Bayern Munich winger picked up the injury in mid-April, and the club quickly confirmed it was a significant setback. The tear affects a critical muscle group used for acceleration, shooting, and quick directional changes.

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When will Serge Gnabry return to play?

Serge Gnabry is not expected to return this season and could be sidelined for several months. Reports indicate the injury requires a lengthy recovery process, and Bayern Munich have already ruled him out “for a longer period”.

Beyond club competition, the injury could also impact his availability for international duty, including major tournaments, depending on how his rehabilitation progresses. For now, they will have to move forward without him.

How has Serge Gnabry performed this season?

Serge Gnabry has been an efficient contributor for Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League, recording 2 goals and 4 assists in 10 appearances this season. His contributions translate to 6 direct goal involvements.

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While not always the focal point of Bayern’s attack, he has played an important supporting role, averaging 50 minutes per match and maintaining a 94.8% passing accuracy, which highlights his reliability in possession and link-up play.

Looking at advanced output, he has totaled 7 goal contributions (goals + assists) in the competition, showing his ability to impact games even without starting consistently.

Beyond raw numbers, his role has been tactical. He often operates as a flexible wide forward, capable of drifting inside or stretching defenses, which creates space for teammates like Harry Kane and Jamal Musiala.

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His top speed (over 31 km/h) and consistent attacking runs underline how he helps maintain Bayern’s vertical threat. His form has also been solid domestically, with 8 goals and 6 assists in Bundesliga play.