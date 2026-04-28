Where to watch PSG vs Bayern in the USA: 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League

PSG will receive Bayern in the first leg of the 2025/2026 UEFA Champions League semifinals. With anticipation mounting, be sure to circle the match date, note the kickoff time, and check streaming details in the USA so you don’t miss any of the live action.

[Watch PSG vs Bayern online in the US on Fubo]

The UEFA Champions League delivers a heavyweight clash that feels like a final before the final, as defending champions PSG meet a surging Bayern Munich. The Parisians arrive after a dominant showing against Liverpool.

However, the test ramps up against a Bayern side that just knocked out Real Madrid in a high-intensity series. With both clubs chasing another European crown, this semifinal promises top-level drama.

Advertisement

When will the PSG vs Bayern match be played?

PSG will face Bayern this Tuesday, April 28, in the first leg of the UEFA Champions League semifinals. The game is set to kick off at 3:00 PM (ET).

Harry Kane of Bayern Munich – Pau Barrena/Getty Images

PSG vs Bayern: Time by State in the USA

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

How to watch PSG vs Bayern in the USA

Get ready for the 2025/26 UEFA Champions League clash between PSG and Bayern. Catch all the action live on Fubo. Other options: DirecTV Stream, DAZN, Paramount+, Hulu + Live TV, CBS, TUDN and ViX.