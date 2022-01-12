Paris Saint-Germain and Brest clash off at Park Des Princes in the 21st round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it in the US.

Paris Saint-Germain will come up against Brest will meet at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 21 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find when and how to watch this Frech league soccer derby match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 31st Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 16 occasions so far; Stade Brestois have grabbed a triumph just three times to this day, and a great number of even 11 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on August 20, 2021, when the Red and Blues snatched a 4-2 win away at the Stade Francis Le Blé. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Brest: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 21 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Brest will be played on Saturday, September 25, 2021, at the Park Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Brest: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Brest in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between PSG and Brest on the 21st round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.