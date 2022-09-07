PSG will host Brest in one of the most lopsided games of Matchday 7 in 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Read here to check out when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free this game in the US and Canada.

PSG vs Brest: Date, Time and TV Channel to watch or live stream free 2022-2023 Ligue 1 in the US and Canada

PSG seems to be clicking on all cylinders and is the clear favorite to beat Brest at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris as part of Matchday 7 of 2022-2023 Ligue 1. Here is all the information you need to know including the date, time, TV Channel to watch and where to live stream the game for free. In the United States, the match will be available on fuboTV (Free Trial). In Canada, you can see the game in fuboTV Canada (Free Trial).

The stars, literally the soccer stars, are finally aligned for PSG with an impressive start of the season. Kylian Mbappé, Lionel Messi, Neymar and Sergio Ramos have been at full disposal for manager Christophe Galtier and the results bring a new hope to win it all this season. Five victories after six games in the French League and a solid triumph against Juventus to begin the Champions League campaign make PSG an almost impossible rival to beat. Still, PSG is closely followed in Ligue 1's table by Marseille, Lens and Lyon.

Meanwhile, Brest is a modest team trying to avoid relegation on 2022-2023 Ligue 1. At the moment, Michel Der Zakarian's squad has just 5 points in 6 games and is really close to the bottom of the table just above Strasbourg, Angers and Ajaccio. Furthermore, Brest's defense is one of the worst in Ligue 1 after receiving 16 goals. To rescue a point from Paris will be a major achievement for the visitor team.

PSG vs Brest: Date

PSG will host Brest on Matchday 7 of 2022-2023 Ligue 1 on Saturday, September 10 at 11 AM (ET). The game will be played at Parc des Princes Stadium in Paris.

PSG vs Brest: Time by State in the US

ET: 11 AM

CT: 10 AM

MT: 9 AM

PT: 8 AM

How to watch PSG vs Brest in the US and Canada

PSG against Brest will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Another options if you don't want to miss the game in the United States are beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT. In Canada, you can see the match through fuboTV Canada (Free Trial).