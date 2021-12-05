PSG play against Club Brugge at the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

PSG and Club Brugge meet in a game for the Group Stage of the 2021-22 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris on December 7, 2021 at 12:45 PM (ET). With a loss or a victory the home team will play in the next round. Here is all the detailed information about this UEFA Champions League potential lineups.

PSG did not need to win all the games to qualify for the tournament’s Round of 16, since it was enough for them to win only two games, draw another two and lose one against Manchester City 1-2 on the road.

Club Brugge need a win to play in the preliminary round of the UEFA Europa League, the team has only 4 points in Group A and in the third spot are RB Leipzig with the same amount of points. But in case both teams win their respective games the Belgian team will not be able to play in the UEFA Europa League as Club Brugge has -11 goal difference and RB Leipzig has zero goal difference.

PSG probable lineup

Prior to this game, PSG lost a game on the road against Manchester City 1-2, but the french team scored the first goal of that game in England thanks to Mbappe in the 50th minute. The last time PSG won a game on the Group Stage was on October 19 against RB Leipzig 3-2 at home.

It is unlikely that Lionel Messi will be available for this game against Club Brugge, also the team is not playing anything important since they are classified for the Round of 16 regardless of the outcome of this game.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Donnarumma (GK), Dagba (DF), Marquinhos (DF), Diallo (DF), Mendes (DF), Rafinha (MF), Gueye (MF), Wijnaldum (MF), Di Maria (FW), Icardi (FW), Mbappe (FW).

Club Brugge probable lineup

Club Brugge lost the last two games on the Group Stage against Manchester City 1-4 and RB Leipzig 0-5. The team has five players as top scorers this season, number one is Bas Dost with 7 goals, but that was not enough to win games in the UEFA Champions League.

Philippe Clement, Club Brugge’s head coach, has no idea how to use the group of players he is managing to win outside the local league in Belgium. The games in the UCL are totally different from what he is used to facing in the local league.

This is the likely Club Brugge’s lineup for this game: Mignolet (GK), Mata (DF), Hendry (DF), Nsoki (DF), Sobol (DF), Rits, Balanta (MF), Vanaken (MF), De Ketelaere (MF), Dost (FW), Lang (FW).

