Paris Saint-Germain will play against Lorient this Saturday, August 12 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch PSG vs Lorient free in the US on Fubo]
A fresh chapter dawns for PSG, as they embark on a quest for heightened productivity compared to their preceding endeavors. Their perennial objective of securing the Champions League trophy remained elusive, despite the presence of stellar talents such as Lionel Messi (who has moved to Inter Miami), Kylian Mbappe (whose continuity remains uncertain), and Neymar.
It’s conceivable that the team intends to undergo a reconstruction phase this season, which could imply a slightly diminished strength compared to prior years. Nonetheless, they persist as the primary contenders for clinching the Ligue 1 title. Their initial challengers will be Lorient, a team that navigated through a subdued 2022/2023 season and aspires to fare better in the present year.
PSG vs Lorient: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (August 13)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 13)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (August 13)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 13)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 13)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 13)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 13)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 13)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
PSG vs Lorient: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2
Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia
Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1
France: Channel+ Sport360
Germany: DAZN, DAZN2
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Greece: Nova Sports 2
Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium
International: Bet365
Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1
Israel: 5Plus
Italy: Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italy
Mexico: Star+
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal
Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique
Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD
Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore
Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain
Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English
United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+
USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS.