PSG vs Lorient: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023-2024 Ligue 1 in your country

Paris Saint-Germain will play against Lorient this Saturday, August 12 for the Matchday 1 of the 2023/2024 Ligue 1. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

A fresh chapter dawns for PSG, as they embark on a quest for heightened productivity compared to their preceding endeavors. Their perennial objective of securing the Champions League trophy remained elusive, despite the presence of stellar talents such as Lionel Messi (who has moved to Inter Miami), Kylian Mbappe (whose continuity remains uncertain), and Neymar.

It’s conceivable that the team intends to undergo a reconstruction phase this season, which could imply a slightly diminished strength compared to prior years. Nonetheless, they persist as the primary contenders for clinching the Ligue 1 title. Their initial challengers will be Lorient, a team that navigated through a subdued 2022/2023 season and aspires to fare better in the present year.

PSG vs Lorient: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (August 13)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (August 13)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (August 13)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (August 13)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (August 13)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (August 13)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (August 13)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (August 13)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

PSG vs Lorient: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports 1, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada, Fanatiz Canada, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN Sports Canada, beIN SPORTS CONNECT Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 1 Croatia

Egypt: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports English, beIN Sports Premium 1

France: Channel+ Sport360

Germany: DAZN, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Greece: Nova Sports 2

Indonesia: beIN Sports Connect Indonesia, beIN Sports 1 Premium

International: Bet365

Ireland: discovery+ App, discovery+, TNT Sports 1

Israel: 5Plus

Italy: Sky Sport 254, SKY Go Italy

Mexico: Star+

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Voetbal

Nigeria: Canal+ Sport 2 Afrique

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines, beIN Sports 1 HD

Poland: Eleven Sports 4 Poland, Eleven Sports 1 Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 3 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Serbia: K-SPORT 1, Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: beIN Sports Connect Singapore, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Singapore

Spain: DAZN, Eurosport Player Spain, Eurosport 2 Spain

Switzerland: Blue Sport 8 Live, Blue Sport

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 1, beIN Sports English

United Kingdom: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 1, discovery+

USA: Fubo (free trial), beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS in Spanish, beIN SPORTS.