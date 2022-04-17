PSG play against Marseille today at Parc des Princes for the 2021-22 Ligue 1 Matchweek 32. Full exclusive details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US below.

PSG are ready to face Marseille, game action for the 2021-22 Ligue 1. This Matchweek 32 game will take place at Parc des Princes on April 17, 2022 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team has a lethal offense that will be put to the test against the visitors. Here is all the related information about this Ligue 1 game including the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on Star+.

The home team, PSG, are close to winning the 2021-22 Ligue 1 again and this time Messi will be part of that group of winning players. PSG are in the first spot of the standings with 71 points with a margin of difference of 11 points against Marseille (2nd spot).

Marseille could cut the points margin with PSG but only if the Parisians lose or draw play, although that is unlikely to happen. Marseille have not lost a game in Ligue 1 since March 6, 2022.

PSG vs Marseille: Match Information

Date: Sunday, April 17, 2022.

Time: 2:45 PM (ET)

Location: Parc des Princes, Paris, France.

Live Stream: Star+

PSG vs Marseille: Times by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

PSG vs Marseille: Storylines

PSG have to play seven more games in Ligue 1 to win the title, it's a relatively easy path knowing how dominant the team is in the French league. But in the last seven weeks of the 2021-22 season they lost three games against Nantes 1-3, Nice 0-1 and Monaco 0-3. At least the last two games of the team were victories against Lorient 5-1 and Clermont Foot 6-1.

Marseille played PSG in matchweek 11 of the current season, that game ended in a 0-0 draw as expected. Marseille's most recent victory in the French league was against Montpellier 2-0 at home, and the last time they won a game on the road in Ligue 1 was against Saint-Etienne 4-2 on April 3, 2022.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free PSG vs Marseille in the U.S.

This 2021-22 Ligue 1 game will be available for TV and smartphones and will be broadcast in the United States by Star+ and other options to watch the game in the US are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS. Don't forget to download the app to watch the game on your smartphone.

PSG vs Marseille: Predictions And Odds

PSG are big favorites at home to win this game with 1.35 odds that will pay $135 bucks for a $100 bet on BetMGM, they have a strong record against the visitors. Marseille are underdogs at 7.75 odds. The draw is offered at 5.50 odds and totals at 3.5 goals. The best pick for this Ligue 1 game is: under 3.5.

If you are in New York, Las Vegas, Arizona, New Jersey or any other state where legalize sports betting is permitted, BetMGM offers new customers a risk-free bet, up to $1000! Click right here! Try your luck and win big!



BetMGM PSG 1.35 Draw 5.50 / 3.5 Marseille 7.75

* Odds via BetMGM.