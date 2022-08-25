Paris Saint-Germain's perfect passage in Ligue 1 leads them to host AS Monaco on matchday 4 of Ligue 1 2022-2023. Find out here how and where to enjoy this great match for free if you are in the United States.

PSG vs Monaco: Date, Time, and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free this 2022-2023 Ligue 1 match

Christophe Galtier's era as coach of Paris Saint-Germain has begun with tremendous success, and he hopes to extend it when his team hosts AS Monaco in matchday 4 of the 2022-2023 Ligue 1 season. Fubo TV (7-day free trial) is the option to watch this match for free from the United States.

Three games played in Ligue 1 and three convincing victories is what Messi, Neymar and Mbappé's PSG boasts. The most striking thing about the case is the scandalous figure of 17 goals scored that they have. The scoring chart is headed, in descending order, by the Brazilian (5), the Frenchman (4) and the Argentine (3).

Monaco, on the other hand, cannot tell the same story: although they won their Ligue 1 opener 2-1 against Strasbourg, they drew 1-1 with Stade Rennais and lost 4-1 to modest Lens in their most recent match. Bad timing for Philippe Clement's men to face a hungry beast like Paris Saint-Germain.

PSG vs Monaco: Date

The good news for Monaco is that they have somehow found how to deal against PSG, having beaten them in 3 of their last 5 meetings. The Ligue 1 matchday 4 match will take place on Sunday, August 28, 2022 at the Parc des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Monaco: Time by State in the US

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

TV channel in the US to watch PSG vs Monaco:

Being in the United States allows you to enjoy the PSG vs Monaco broadcast for free on Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Also, you can tune into this Ligue 1 match on beIN SPORTS, beIN SPORTS en Español, and beIN SPORTS CONNECT.