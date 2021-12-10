PSG play against Monaco at the Matchweek 18 of the Ligue 1. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

PSG and Monaco meet in a game for the Matchweek 18 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. This game will take place at Parc des Princes in Paris on December 12, 2021 at 2:45 PM (ET). The home team continues to dominate in the league’s table. Here is all the detailed information about this Ligue 1 potential lineups.

PSG are in good shape with a good streak of four consecutive games including a 4-1 win against Club Brugge in the UEFA Champions League at home. The team's most recent victory in Ligue 1 was against Saint-Etienne 3-1 on the road, the other two weeks were draws against Nice and Lens.

Monaco haven't lost a game since Matchweek 12 against Brest 0-2 on the road, but after that loss they won three games, drawing another five with a recent 1-1 against Sturm Graz on the UEFA Europa League Group Stage.

PSG probable lineup

The most recent game in Ligue 1 for PSG was a boring 1-1 draw against Lens on the road where the Parisian team used most of the big names of the squad excluding Kylian Mbappe as a starter who played after the 70th minute when he replaced Mauro Icardi. In the 70th minute, PSG made four substitutions to seek victory, but they failed.

Neymar will not be available for this game for obvious reasons, he suffered an injury on the road in Matchweek 15 during the 3-1 win against Saint-Etienne. Another player who will not be available for this game is Julian Draxler.

This is the likely PSG’s lineup for this game: Donnarumma (GK), Hakimi (DF), Marquinhos (DF), Kimpembe (DF), Bernat (DF), Verratti (MF), Gueye (MF), Wijnaldum (MF), Di Maria (FW), Messi (FW), Mbappe (FW).

Monaco probable lineup

Monaco are in the 7th spot of the Ligue 1 table but the last two Matchweeks the team won against Angers 3-1 and against Metz 4-0 to add 6 points and climb a couple of positions in the table. The last two victories are evidence of the good form in which are Monaco's top scorers, Ben Yedder with 9 goals and 2 assists, and Sofiane Diop with 5 goals.

Niko Kovač, Monaco’s head coach, will not have Kevin Volland (another team top scorer) available by yellow card suspension. In addition, the team lost two players in November, Krepin Diatta and Benoit Badiashile join the disabled players list with Cesc Fabregas and Jean Marcelin.

This is the likely Monaco’s lineup for this game: Nubel (GK), Aguilar (DF), Disasi (DF), Maripan (DF), Henrique (DF), Fofana (MF), Tchouameni (MF), Martins (MF), Diop (FW), Golovin (FW), Ben Yedder (FW).