Paris Saint-Germain and Nantes face off on Saturday, November 20, on Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1. Here, find out how PSG and the visitors would line up for this clash.

The international break is over and it's time for club competition to resume. PSG will be back into Ligue 1 action on Saturday, November 20, when they host Nantes at Parc des Princes on Matchday 14 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1.

Even though their performances may have left a lot to be desired, Paris Saint-Germain are comfortably atop the French league standings with 34 points, ten clear of Lens, who sit in second place.

The visitors, on the other hand, are in mid table with 18 points after 13 rounds of play. Nantes will make the trip to the French capital aiming to get back to winning ways, but considering the opponents' strength, they might settle with much less.

PSG predicted lineup

Mauricio Pochettino doesn't have an entirely healthy squad for this game. Neymar couldn't play in Brazil's last game against Argentina due to pain in the adductor of his left thigh, so he wouldn't be risked this time either. Besides, the midweek Champions League clash vs. Manchester City looks like the priority.

The good news is that Lionel Messi would be available for selection again, given that he played during the international window. But starting this game would be risky, so he might not do so. Meanwhile, Sergio Ramos could be named in the team squad for the first time.

PSG possible starting XI: Keylor Navas; Achraf Hakimi, Thilo Kehrer, Marquinhos, Nuno Mendes; Idrissa Gueye, Georginio Wijnaldum, Ander Herrera; Angel Di Maria, Mauro Icardi, Kylian Mbappe.

Nantes possible lineup

Antoine Kombouare, on the other hand, could name practically an unchanged lineup. He will have to make one modification though, as center-back Nicolas Pallois saw his fifth yellow card of the season last time out.

Nantes probable lineup: Alban Lafont; Dennis Appiah, Jean-Charles Castelletto, Andrei Girotto, Fabio; Pedro Chirivella, Wylan Cyprien; Randal Kolo Muani, Ludovic Blas, Simon; Kalifa Coulibaly.