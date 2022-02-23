Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne clash off at Park Des Princes in the 26th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Find out here when the game will be played and how to watch it or live stream free in the US.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US for Matchday 26 of 2021-2022 Ligue 1

Paris Saint-Germain will come up against Saint-Etienne will meet at the Park Des Princes in Paris in Round 26 of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season. Here you will find out when and how to watch or live stream free this Frech league soccer match in the US. For example, in the United States, you can watch the match on FuboTV (free trial).

This will be their 81st Ligue 1 meeting. No surprises here as Paris Saint-Germain are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 42 occasions so far; Stade Saint-Etienne have grabbed a triumph just 13 times to this day, and a great number of even 25 matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game took place on November 28, 2021, when the Red and Blues snatched a 3-1 win away at the Stade Geoffroy-Guichard in Saint-Etienne. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the second time in the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne: Date

The 2021-22 Ligue 1 Round 26 game between Paris Saint-Germain and Saint-Etienne will be played on Saturday, February 26, 2022, at the Park Des Princes in Paris.

PSG vs Saint-Etienne: Time by State in the US

ET: 3:00 PM

CT: 2:00 PM

MT: 1:00 PM

PT: 12:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch PSG vs Saint-Etienne in Ligue 1 2021-22

The game to be played between PSG and Saint-Etienne on the 26th round of the 2021-22 Ligue 1 season, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming) in the United States. Other options are beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.